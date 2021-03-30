Latest
Dubai Parking Fines Will Now Go Straight To Your Phone Or Email
Dubai Parking Fines Will Now Go Straight To Your Phone Or Email
The RTA has introduced paperless parking, which means parking fees will be paid and displayed electronically.
The news was announced in January and there’s now a new feature on the site, announcing the RTA will actually send you a snap of your violation, meaning little room for arguing, along with a map location, and it will be sent to you via email or text.
In line with Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy & its keenness to provide smart services, RTA decided to cease the issuance of printed tickets in respect of vehicle violations in Dubai. Instead, RTA will issue e-tickets only via e-mail or text messages.
Take note! From now on your parking fines will only be sent to your email or text message only
Saving paper, COVID friendly!
It means fewer hands touching paper, it saves on paper and printing costs and respects the privacy of the client as no paper ticket will be placed at the front of the vehicle according to the RTA.
In line with Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy & its keenness to provide smart services, #RTA decided to cease the issuance of printed tickets in respect of vehicle violations in Dubai. Instead, RTA will issue e-tickets only via e-mail or text messages.https://t.co/6pqh6Vr9EF pic.twitter.com/vVci2mALQ3
— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 29, 2021
Read Next: A UAE Satellite Captured The Process Of Freeing The Ever Given Which Blocked The Suez Canal
The UAE satellite, KhalifaSat gave us a view from space on the Ever Given. The MASSIVE container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal in Egypt, for 6 DAYS. The Suez Canal is extremely important because it is the major trade route for Egypt.
KhalifaSat is a remote sensing Earth observation satellite that was created in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in their Space Technology Laboratories. It’s considered to be the first entirely Emirati-made satellite.