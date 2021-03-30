Dubai Parking Fines Will Now Go Straight To Your Phone Or Email

The RTA has introduced paperless parking, which means parking fees will be paid and displayed electronically.

The news was announced in January and there’s now a new feature on the site, announcing the RTA will actually send you a snap of your violation, meaning little room for arguing, along with a map location, and it will be sent to you via email or text.

In line with Dubai Government’s Paperless Strategy & its keenness to provide smart services, RTA decided to cease the issuance of printed tickets in respect of vehicle violations in Dubai. Instead, RTA will issue e-tickets only via e-mail or text messages.

Take note! From now on your parking fines will only be sent to your email or text message only