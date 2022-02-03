The RTA Updates Its Peak Times & Peak Fares Start At AED12

The RTA adjusted its peak times for taxis in Dubai in line with the decision to change the days of the weekend.

During peak hours, the metre will start at AED12 during off-peak hours it will start at AED5. So take note taxi takers, the new timings are listed below!

New peak times for Dubai taxis are as follows

New peak timings to be aware of:

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 10am, 4pm to 8pm

Friday: 8am to 10am, 4pm to 12midnight

Saturday and Sunday: 4pm to 12midnight