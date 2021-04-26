A Policeman Bravely Beats Down Doors And Saves Lives In Sharjah Tower Fire

While on his route back home, Officer Hassan Suleiman noticed smoke coming out of an 11-story building in Al Rolla Street, after which he immediately alerted the appropriate authorities for help, and knocked on every door asking every tenant to evacuate the complex.

A Sharjah policeman has been honored after his heroic efforts after noticing smoke coming out of a building.

The quick-thinking strategy of the policeman was commended by Ahmed Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations on Sunday

Due to his immediate action, Suleiman helped save the lives of many tenants, including a pregnant couple and three children who were left alone at home.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the eighth floor due to a gas leak in an empty apartment. The hero, Hassan Suleiman was on his way back home from the police station when he heard an explosion. In an instant, he made his way to the building and asked the watchman to disable the elevators.

In a sit-down with Khaleej Times, the hero detailed the events, mentioning his rush to each apartment to make sure they’ve all left upon hearing the fire alarm. After coming back down, he was then told about three kids in an apartment, so he quickly went up to rescue them and came back down.