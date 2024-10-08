Latest

“Positive Mindset Is Something You Have To Practice Regularly!”

Avatar
By

In a recent episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, high-performance coach Peter Turner, who’s also the CEO of 2B Limitless, dropped amazing insights on how to unlock your personal and professional potential. He’s worked with big names in Dubai like Emirates and HSBC, he highlighted the importance of focusing on our strengths instead of our weaknesses.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Peter shared his own journey, moving from being a school teacher to a successful coach. He was inspired by the incredible impact executive coaching had on his wife’s career, which sparked his passion for helping others reach their goals.

A big part of what Peter talks about is the link between mindset and success. He encouraged everyone to build daily habits that promote positivity. One tip he shared was about engaging with others to help shift your focus away from self-doubt.

Recommended

“Positive Mindset Is Something You Have To Practice Regularly!”“Positive Mindset Is Something You Have To Practice Regularly!”A Groom Prepped A Beautiful Surprise For His Bride At The Dubai AirportA Groom Prepped A Beautiful Surprise For His Bride At The Dubai Airport4 Huge Music Events Party Animals Will Love This Weekend4 Huge Music Events Party Animals Will Love This Weekend

He also addressed some common hardships we all face, like limiting beliefs and the struggles of job hunting. He emphasized how powerful our words can be in shaping our stories. By reframing negative self-talk and adopting a mindset of acceptance, we can build resilience and keep a positive outlook, even when things get tough.

As the chat wrapped up, Peter invited everyone to connect with him and join an upcoming community event aimed at boosting energy and positivity. He really stressed the importance of surrounding yourself with supportive people to help you grow.

Meet Peter Turner, a high-performance coach and CEO of 2b Limitless.

READ NEXT: A Groom Prepped A Beautiful Surprise For His Bride At The Dubai Airport

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

Post Views: 149
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service