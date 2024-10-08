“Positive Mindset Is Something You Have To Practice Regularly!”

In a recent episode of The Lovin Dubai Show, high-performance coach Peter Turner, who’s also the CEO of 2B Limitless, dropped amazing insights on how to unlock your personal and professional potential. He’s worked with big names in Dubai like Emirates and HSBC, he highlighted the importance of focusing on our strengths instead of our weaknesses.

Peter shared his own journey, moving from being a school teacher to a successful coach. He was inspired by the incredible impact executive coaching had on his wife’s career, which sparked his passion for helping others reach their goals.

A big part of what Peter talks about is the link between mindset and success. He encouraged everyone to build daily habits that promote positivity. One tip he shared was about engaging with others to help shift your focus away from self-doubt.

He also addressed some common hardships we all face, like limiting beliefs and the struggles of job hunting. He emphasized how powerful our words can be in shaping our stories. By reframing negative self-talk and adopting a mindset of acceptance, we can build resilience and keep a positive outlook, even when things get tough.

As the chat wrapped up, Peter invited everyone to connect with him and join an upcoming community event aimed at boosting energy and positivity. He really stressed the importance of surrounding yourself with supportive people to help you grow.