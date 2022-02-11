Prince William Was Blown Away By This Dubai Police Fleet Supercar

Prince William took to Instagram to say that he was “excited to be arriving in Dubai”

On February 10, the Duke of Cambridge touched down in Dubai but not before posting a plane-window picture of Dubai’s iconic landscape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

During his visit, in a one-of-a-kind picture, Prince William posed with a Dubai Police Aston Martin Vantage *heart-eyes*

The Duke of Cambridge was greeted by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth at Expo 2020

Besides the Expo site, Prince William also visited the Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, and the Jebel Ali Port.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Prince William’s iconic first trip to Dubai generated a lot of buzz as residents flooded the Expo site to greet the Prince

The British royal’s visit was to celebrate the UK and its historic ties with the UAE and it came just around the corner after the UAE marked its 50th year as a nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

“Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE!” said the Prince on Instagram.

via GIPHY

Read More: The Money Kicks Vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Is OFF After Disagreement