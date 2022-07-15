Prominent Journalist Stopped By Pakistani Authorities From Coming To Dubai For Urgent Medical Attention

Imran Riaz Khan, a prominent journalist in Pakistan was arrested just earlier this month in the country’s capital, Islamabad. He was released just earlier this week after massive public outrage.

Following the arrest, the Express News journalist reported that his health had deteriorated. He was leaving for Dubai today morning to conduct an urgent medical examination when he encountered a travel ban.

Imran Riaz’s Doctors identified he was poisoned during Police Custody and He is been stopped at Lahore Airport while flying Dubai for further Tests.#ImranRiazKhanPoisoned pic.twitter.com/sKlSJzdLw2 — Usman Farhat (@UsmanFarhat) July 15, 2022

Imran Riaz claims he was poisoned while under arrest

The journalist took to Twitter stating that he could have been poisoned while in the custody of the Pakistan authorities. Doctors have suggested that something dangerous was fed to him during the time.

He also mentioned that he wanted to go to Dubai for a blood test to verify this suspicion.

Imran’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq further tweeted that if his situation was to deteriorate, the Pakistani authorities would be held responsible.

According to the doctors of #ImranRiazKhan, he was poisoned during the detention by period by Police.#ImranRiazKhanPoisoned https://t.co/lwSP3rXSNc — VEGAS B🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ButtVaqas) July 15, 2022

Pakistanis took to Twitter to voice their concern

Following the news, Pakistanis have taken to Twitter to condemn the arrest and subsequent travel ban.

Several public officials, the Pakistan Press Foundation, and the Committee to Protect Journalists have issued statements condemning the arrest.

Breaking: One of Pakistan’s biggest journalist @ImranRiazKhan poisoned by Pakistani authorities while he was in jail, his doctors recommended a test in Dubai but he was stopped at the airport, what is going on in Pakistan? Are we under martial-law? @hrw @amnesty @ButtVaqas — Irfan (@ChaudriIrfan1) July 14, 2022

Imran Riaz is a staunch critic of the Pakistan Government

Besides presenting on the News Express- a TV channel based in Pakistan, he also has a YouTube channel with over 3.2 million subscribers.

In a statement to Dawn, his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq stated that he had over 17 treason cases registered against him across Punjab.

That’s disgusting. Fascist govt using cheap tactics again.

He is not a criminal or some court convicted culprit. He is a patriotic journalist. Can we label him as traitor coz he speaks for Pakistan.Are we living under martial law?

#ImranRiazKhanPoisoned#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/kdgUea1Pra — Abubaker Farooq (@Abubaker_Bugsi) July 15, 2022

