Prominent Journalist Stopped By Pakistani Authorities From Coming To Dubai For Urgent Medical Attention

Imran Riaz Khan, a prominent journalist in Pakistan was arrested just earlier this month in the country’s capital, Islamabad. He was released just earlier this week after massive public outrage.

Following the arrest, the Express News journalist reported that his health had deteriorated. He was leaving for Dubai today morning to conduct an urgent medical examination when he encountered a travel ban.

Imran Riaz claims he was poisoned while under arrest

The journalist took to Twitter stating that he could have been poisoned while in the custody of the Pakistan authorities. Doctors have suggested that something dangerous was fed to him during the time.

He also mentioned that he wanted to go to Dubai for a blood test to verify this suspicion.

Imran’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq further tweeted that if his situation was to deteriorate, the Pakistani authorities would be held responsible.

Pakistanis took to Twitter to voice their concern

Following the news, Pakistanis have taken to Twitter to condemn the arrest and subsequent travel ban.

Several public officials, the Pakistan Press Foundation, and the Committee to Protect Journalists have issued statements condemning the arrest.

Imran Riaz is a staunch critic of the Pakistan Government

Besides presenting on the News Express- a TV channel based in Pakistan, he also has a YouTube channel with over 3.2 million subscribers.

In a statement to Dawn, his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq stated that he had over 17 treason cases registered against him across Punjab.

