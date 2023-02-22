A New Railway Network Will Connect Oman And The UAE

Huzzah! Getting from the UAE to Oman is about to get a whole lot quicker thanks to a new deal worth AED11 billion.

The 303km UAE-Oman network will connect Oman’s Sohar Port with the UAE National Rail Network and it’s a joint venture between Etihad_Rail and Oman_Rail with Mubadala as a partner.

The network will employ the highest international security, safety, and environmental standards to provide safe and fast passenger and freight services. Passenger trains will run up to 200 km per hour, reducing the time of the journey between Sohar and Abu Dhabi to 100 minutes according to the report.

Main image via Etihad Rail for illustrative purposes

Oh, the possibilities! The network will mean more jobs and trade opportunities between the two countries

The AED11 billion deal will mean new jobs and stronger trade links in both the public and private sector

The UAE-Oman Rail Network will increase market competitiveness and reduce the overall cost of supply chains, due to its increased efficiency compared to other modes of transport, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The Network will also provide trade and investment opportunities for the private sector, providing new and diverse job opportunities, training national human resources, enriching tourism activities, improving the competitiveness of the two countries in global trade, and establishing their position as logistics hubs that serve as gateways to regional markets.

وقعت شركة "عُمان والاتحاد للقطارات" وشركة مبادلة للاستثمار "مبادلة" اتفاقية تعاون لتطوير شبكة السكك الحديدية بين الإمارات وعُمان. ومن خلال الاتفاقية نتطلع إلى تعزيز وتطوير هذه الشراكة والتي ستحقق فوائد كبيرة للمنطقة، pic.twitter.com/vBEO0owDIF — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) February 22, 2023

