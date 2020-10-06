Rajasthan Royals Are Setting Up A Brand New Cricket Academy For The Youngsters In The UAE

It’s cricket season and the teams are battling it all out to win the IPL Trophy. But, amidst the crazy games, IPL’s very own Rajasthan Royals made a massive announcement on Tuesday.

The team’s Head Coach and former Zimbabwe player, Graeme Cremer confirmed that the Rajasthan Royals are all set to bring a brand new cricket academy to Dubai.

The new venture will be based in The Sevens. It will allow six to 19-year-olds to get into hardcore training and it is all set to open its doors on October 12.

Rajasthan Royals have been working hard themselves and keeping safe as they head out for matches