Latest
Rajasthan Royals Are Setting Up A Brand New Cricket Academy For The Youngsters In The UAE
It’s cricket season and the teams are battling it all out to win the IPL Trophy. But, amidst the crazy games, IPL’s very own Rajasthan Royals made a massive announcement on Tuesday.
The team’s Head Coach and former Zimbabwe player, Graeme Cremer confirmed that the Rajasthan Royals are all set to bring a brand new cricket academy to Dubai.
The new venture will be based in The Sevens. It will allow six to 19-year-olds to get into hardcore training and it is all set to open its doors on October 12.
Rajasthan Royals have been working hard themselves and keeping safe as they head out for matches
It was a sheer coincidence that the IPL and the academy announcement happened around the same time as per what the team’s Chief Operating Officer, Jake Lush McCrum.
McCrum mentioned that the discussion for this decision had been going on for six to nine months. Luckily for all cricket fanatics, it has been confirmed now!
The venue will have three world-class ovals and members can choose from a variety of sessions. This UAE academy will mark the third venue in the world for the Royals as their other locations are in India and Surrey.