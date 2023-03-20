5 Tips For Non-Muslims During Ramadan In The UAE

The Holy Month of Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, with an official confirmation to come following the meeting of the moon sighting committee.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, it’s a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community and both Muslims and non-Muslims will observe how the city changes during the Holy Month.

Working hours are reduced, restaurant open timings adjust in some cases, and parking hours change. Malls stay open until later into the night, and the availability of taxis might be less during sunset as drivers are breaking their fast. Additionally, drivers need to take more care on the road as the driving performance of anyone who is fasting may be impaired due to sleepiness.

For anyone who is not fasting, the government has outlined some tips and etiquette to be aware of

Non-Muslims do not have to fast in Ramadan. However, they are prohibited from eating, drinking and smoking in public during the fasting hours. This includes chewing gum. Additionally, ensure that you do not:

engage in any aggressive behaviour

dance or play music in public although you may listen to music quietly with headphones

wear inappropriate clothing in public

swear as blasphemy is considered extra offensive during Ramadan

refuse a gift, or an invitation to join someone at Iftar.

