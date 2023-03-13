Ramadan Working Hours Confirmed For The Federal Government

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources sets the Ramadan working hours for the Federal Government during the holy month of Ramadan as follows:

Monday – Thursday (9am – 2.30pm)

Friday (9am – 12pm)

*Flexibility regarding these hours can be approved by specific entities.

Working hours set for the Federal Government

Ramadan etiquette for non-Muslims to take note of

Non-Muslims do not have to fast in Ramadan. However, they are prohibited from eating, drinking and smoking in public during the fasting hours. This includes chewing gum. Additionally, ensure that you do not:

engage in any aggressive behaviour

dance or play music in public although you may listen to music quietly with headphones

wear inappropriate clothing in public

swear as blasphemy is considered extra offensive during Ramadan

refuse a gift, or an invitation to join someone at Iftar.

