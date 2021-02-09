A Resident Finds An Ancient Ring During A Ras Al Khaimah Hike

How cool is this?!

A Dubai resident found a 700-year-old ring during a Ras Al Khaimah hike, the ring has been handed into a RAK museum where it will be stored in good hands.

18 months ago, during a 12-hour hike, Mikey came across an object in the ground. On closer inspection, the object was a ring with an unusual design and colour, and immediately Mikey knew he had stumbled across something important.

Mikey found the ancient ring during a Ras Al Khaimah hike