What Happens To Your Recycling In Dubai?

A treatment facility in Dubai is sorting through some of your waste manually, to make sure that your recycling goes on to live its best life.

Tadweer is an integrated waste management company that sorts through much of Dubai’s recycling. They work in partnership with Dubai Municipality and have done so since 2005, sorting household waste, plastic granules, and compost.

The huge International City treatment centre combines smart tech and human resources for effective waste management, and they also spread awareness among the community on the importance of recycling. And that’s where YOU step in… Your building may not have the facilities, but you can find Tadweer bins dotted around the city ready and waiting to take your waste. (*You can also arrange a pick up at your home, scroll down for deets).

Watch the video below to understand the importance of why you should separate your recycling rather than chucking it all in the same bin