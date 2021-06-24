Latest
What Happens To Your Recycling In Dubai?
A treatment facility in Dubai is sorting through some of your waste manually, to make sure that your recycling goes on to live its best life.
Tadweer is an integrated waste management company that sorts through much of Dubai’s recycling. They work in partnership with Dubai Municipality and have done so since 2005, sorting household waste, plastic granules, and compost.
The huge International City treatment centre combines smart tech and human resources for effective waste management, and they also spread awareness among the community on the importance of recycling. And that’s where YOU step in… Your building may not have the facilities, but you can find Tadweer bins dotted around the city ready and waiting to take your waste. (*You can also arrange a pick up at your home, scroll down for deets).
Watch the video below to understand the importance of why you should separate your recycling rather than chucking it all in the same bin
First, the waste is sorted automatically, then a team goes through every item manually
Some waste is rejected while the rest continues along the factory line. Using magnets to detect metals and a current for detecting aluminum cans, machines in the 476,910 m2 facility can automatically sort much of the waste.
Then, a team manually continues the work, sorting paper, cartons, and plastics. Not an easy task!
Finally, the waste is divided: Bottles are divided by colour, mixed paper, carton, plastic jars, mixed plastics, plastic products and more are all separate and then tidied together in groups.
The process for recycling plastic
The final products made the hard work worthwhile!
Plastic Granules become recycling plastic films which can be reused in many ways.
Your green waste becomes compost
If your building doesn’t have recycling facilities, you can find recycling locations near you
See here to arrange waste collection service options from your home