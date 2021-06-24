Latest
The LAST Supermoon Of 2021 To Appear In The Sky Tonight!
Space junkies and stargazers are in for quite the treat on Thursday, June 24 evening from 7.04pm until 9pm.
The last supermoon of 2021 is all set to take centre stage in the UAE skies tonight, so have your telescope, long-range cameras and binoculars ready because this will be one grand celestial treat.
For good unobstructed views, head away from the city to Al Qudra, or high peak mountain ranges like Jebel Jais!
Tonight from 7pm – 9pm!
This particular supermoon which is being referred to as the ‘strawberry moon’, won’t be pink… or red… or have a red hue, nor will it be strawberry shaped. The supermoon’s cute name derived from Algonquin, a tribe of Native America, as they used the full moon as a signal to harvest wild strawberries.
Many have taken to social media to express how this powerful lunation period is causing their energy levels to shift, so for them, experts have advice this would be the best time to meditate, journal and write down positive affirmations to manifest into their lives.
The GRAND and full display of the moon will be the 3rd in the region and the last for 2021
A quickie on the supermoon:
A supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full. – NASA Science.
Pro-tip for photographers: Start placing for a good shot around 6:30 pm, so you catch the rising strawberry supermoon in all its glory.
To catch a live display of the luna spectacle check out live-streaming options like the Virtual Telescope Project, Perth Observatory, Starry Nights and Sanora Astronomical Society.
Happy supermoon gazing peeps!
*Feature images have been used for illustrative purposes only.