The LAST Supermoon Of 2021 To Appear In The Sky Tonight! 

Space junkies and stargazers are in for quite the treat on Thursday, June 24 evening from 7.04pm until 9pm.

The last supermoon of 2021 is all set to take centre stage in the UAE skies tonight, so have your telescope, long-range cameras and binoculars ready because this will be one grand celestial treat.

For good unobstructed views, head away from the city to Al Qudra, or high peak mountain ranges like Jebel Jais!

Tonight from 7pm – 9pm!

This particular supermoon which is being referred to as the ‘strawberry moon’, won’t be pink… or red… or have a red hue, nor will it be strawberry shaped. The supermoon’s cute name derived from Algonquin, a tribe of Native America, as they used the full moon as a signal to harvest wild strawberries.

Many have taken to social media to express how this powerful lunation period is causing their energy levels to shift, so for them, experts have advice this would be the best time to meditate, journal and write down positive affirmations to manifest into their lives.