Cast Member Dr. Sara Al Madani Defends The Real Housewives Of Dubai Franchise

It’s been days since the release of the trailer or the every first Real Housewives of Dubai, that is set to premiere on June 1st.

Just a few days left for the launch, the show Real Housewives of Dubai has been receiving frequent backlash for not being a true representation of the housewives of Dubai.

From homemakers to influencers, the people of Dubai have been speaking out against the incorrect portrayal of the show.

Emirati entrepreneur Dr. Sara Al Madani took to her Instagram to defend the franchise

