Road Cameras Spotted Someone Reading A Newspaper While Driving In Dubai

Do you know why the UAE is one of the safest countries in the world? That’s because it has a very reliable police force and high-tech surveillance systems virtually everywhere. Nothing goes unnoticed here, and for good reason! But lately, Dubai Police have developed a new form of technology that can catch driving violations.

Smart road cameras are able to capture violations like seatbelt neglect and mobile phone use.

Dubai Police is setting a new standard in public safety with its investment in cutting-edge smart traffic technology that can catch violations even though tinted windows

Dubai Police were able to spot a driver using 2 phones simultaneously and in another incident, someone was caught reading a newspaper while driving

Such risky behaviour prompted Dubai Police to release an educational video as part of their #Safe_Road_for_Everyone campaign, reminding the community of the dangers of distracted driving. Under recent amendments, drivers caught engaging in such dangerous activities could face a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

