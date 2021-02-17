Only In Dubai Will You Find A STUNNING Dior Wrapped Rolls Royce

Money Kicks, aka Rashed Saif Belhasa, is notorious for going BIG, especially when it comes to his cars. After turning 18, he bought himself his very first car – a Rolls Royce.

His wrap game is strong. Ever since he was a young kid, he’s been wrapping his cars in various designs but this one takes the cake!

Infamous YouTuber, Money Kicks wrapped his Rolls Royce in a BOLD Dior design