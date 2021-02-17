د . إAEDSRر . س

Inspo

Only In Dubai Will You Find A STUNNING Dior Wrapped Rolls Royce

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Money Kicks, aka Rashed Saif Belhasa, is notorious for going BIG, especially when it comes to his cars. After turning 18, he bought himself his very first car – a Rolls Royce.

His wrap game is strong. Ever since he was a young kid, he’s been wrapping his cars in various designs but this one takes the cake!

Infamous YouTuber, Money Kicks wrapped his Rolls Royce in a BOLD Dior design

His most latest YouTube video reveals his Dior wrapped luxury car

Rolls Royce cars make a statement but this one makes a STATEMENT

Three year ago, Money Kicks uploaded his most booming YouTube video ever which currently has 14 MILLION views

He wrapped his Ferrari in an LV Supreme design.

Money Kicks has been wrapping his cars in the most unique designs like the infamous Yeezy and Air Jordan

Money Kicks wrapped the Cadillac car from 3-4 years ago. His customizing cars projects are always fascinating to watch! What’s incredible is that both of these were inspired by iconic shoes. The Yeezy wrap was obvi inspired by Kanye West’s shoe line called Yeezy and the Air Jordan of course inspired by the basketball player’s Air Jordan.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: UAE Officials Explain The Difference Between The Four Available Vaccines

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?