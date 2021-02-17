Inspo
Only In Dubai Will You Find A STUNNING Dior Wrapped Rolls Royce
Money Kicks, aka Rashed Saif Belhasa, is notorious for going BIG, especially when it comes to his cars. After turning 18, he bought himself his very first car – a Rolls Royce.
His wrap game is strong. Ever since he was a young kid, he’s been wrapping his cars in various designs but this one takes the cake!
Infamous YouTuber, Money Kicks wrapped his Rolls Royce in a BOLD Dior design
His most latest YouTube video reveals his Dior wrapped luxury car
Rolls Royce cars make a statement but this one makes a STATEMENT
Three year ago, Money Kicks uploaded his most booming YouTube video ever which currently has 14 MILLION views
He wrapped his Ferrari in an LV Supreme design.
Money Kicks has been wrapping his cars in the most unique designs like the infamous Yeezy and Air Jordan
Money Kicks wrapped the Cadillac car from 3-4 years ago. His customizing cars projects are always fascinating to watch! What’s incredible is that both of these were inspired by iconic shoes. The Yeezy wrap was obvi inspired by Kanye West’s shoe line called Yeezy and the Air Jordan of course inspired by the basketball player’s Air Jordan.