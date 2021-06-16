Latest
Ronaldinho Hints That He'll Be Opening A Football Academy In Dubai
He is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He is Ronaldinho! The Brazilian football icon received the golden visa mid-May, from Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, Deputy Director of GDRFAD. Now he’s planning to give back to the country!
Ronaldinho is no stranger to Dubai and visits pretty often. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020 and received the vaccine right here in Dubai.
Ronaldinho hinted that he is planning to launch a football academy in Dubai
Ronaldinho hasn’t revealed when he’ll be opening the football academy but we’re still super EXCITED!
Ronaldinho spoke in an informal press conference organised by The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as part of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. He started of by saying how much he loves the “place, the people, the culture” of the UAE.
He also expressed how impressed he is by Dubai and how it has such rich sports hubs. Although he is a football legend, he is just as much a fan of other sports, so he loves Dubai for always having sports events going on.
I’ve been thinking of doing something to give back to this beautiful country through a soccer school.
He said.
He hasn’t stated when or where exactly but we’ll be waiting for it!