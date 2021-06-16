Ronaldinho Hints That He'll Be Opening A Football Academy In Dubai

He is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He is Ronaldinho! The Brazilian football icon received the golden visa mid-May, from Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai and Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Surour, Deputy Director of GDRFAD. Now he’s planning to give back to the country!

Ronaldinho is no stranger to Dubai and visits pretty often. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in October 2020 and received the vaccine right here in Dubai.

Ronaldinho hinted that he is planning to launch a football academy in Dubai