Ronaldinho Gets A Golden Visa!
Consider one of the greatest footballers of all time, Brazilian player Ronaldo has been granted a Golden Visa by the powers that be, which means he has long-term resident status here in Dubai.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai welcomed the footballer, famously knowns as @ronaldinho, to Dubai and granted him the sought-after residential status.
The former footballer has 55 million followers on the ‘gram, although a quick feed search shows he has yet to update his followers about his trip to Dubai, or about his new visa status.
Congrats! Ronaldinho granted the Golden Visa by the GDRFA
A golden visa for the retired footballer – will we see more of him in Dubai?!
GDRFA Dubai receives the football star Ronaldo de Assis Moreira commonly known as Ronaldinho Gaúcho and grants him The Golden Residency in the presence of His Excellency Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai and Major General Obaid Muhair bin Surour, Deputy Director of GDRFAD
Ronaldinho follows the likes of Chef Izu, Kris Fade, Michel Salgado and more who have been granted golden visa status
Yesterday’s updated regulations is big news for restaurants, hotels, and events, which were operating under limited capacities (or, not at all).
The capacity for indoor and outdoor events has increased but the requirements state that in some cases, all attendees must be vaccinated. This means vaccinated individuals in Dubai will have more freedoms than non-vaccinated people in the near future in Dubai.
Vaccinated people can attend weddings, sporting events and concerts
1. Wedding events are allowed to be held with a limit of 100 attendees per venue and ALL attendees and staff should have received the COVID-19 vaccination
2. Sports events will now be permitted to allow spectators; provided that all attendees, participants and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine
3. Concerts and social as well as institutional events can take place; provided that attendees and participants have been vaccinated
4. Live entertainment and activities are allowed to be held in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month (extendable) starting 17 May on the condition that the latest precautionary measures are observed and performers and entertainers have taken the COVID-19 vaccine