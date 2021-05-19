Ronaldinho Gets A Golden Visa!

Consider one of the greatest footballers of all time, Brazilian player Ronaldo has been granted a Golden Visa by the powers that be, which means he has long-term resident status here in Dubai.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai welcomed the footballer, famously knowns as @ronaldinho, to Dubai and granted him the sought-after residential status.

The former footballer has 55 million followers on the ‘gram, although a quick feed search shows he has yet to update his followers about his trip to Dubai, or about his new visa status.

