The RTA Now Has A Food Truck That Makes Sure Bus Drivers Are Fed

The RTA has now stationed a food truck at the Al Awir Bus Depot for bus drivers and other employees.

This also means it can help employees reduce or eliminate the time taken for them to search for food after/outside work.

Food standards, hygiene, and all those important bits are well taken care of as the standards with which the truck has been posted there are compatible with the standards set by the Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

A variety of meals will be offered at the food truck so that it works well for all the different preferences that the employees might have.

This is the initial stage of RTA’s plan, there are more plans of setting up these trucks at other stations depending on how successful the experiment proves itself to be in terms of serving employees at various stations.

This is such a wholesome step taken by the RTA