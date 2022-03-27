Russian Billionaire Roman Abramovich Is House Hunting In Dubai After His Chelsea Football Club Has Been Put Up For Sale

Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, has reportedly been house hunting in Dubai, particularly in in Palm Jumeirah, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The owner of the football club is estimated to be with about US 13.5billion

Abramovich’s name was included in the list of those sanctioned by the UK on March 10 and the EU on March 15.



Image used for illustrative purposes only

Naturally, the news of this had real estate agents in Dubai doing the most

“Meet your new neighbour”

