Russian Tennis Champ Andrey Rublev Wrote 'No War Please' On Camera After Tennis Championship In Dubai

The Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship 2022 was held from February 12 until 26. Russian tennis champion Andrey Rublev came out on top, beating Jiri Vesely and winning the Dubai title.

It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for the tennis champ but what caught everyone’s attention was what he wrote on a camera that was filming the tournaments.

On February 25, the 24-year-old tennis player from Moscow called for peace following his advancement to the final in Dubai

Andrey Rublev wrote on a TV camera lens “no war please” which made global headlines

After beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz for a spot in the Dubai Tennis Championships title match, Rublev wrote a very moving note on a Dubai Media TV camera lens, stating “no war please.” Writing on a camera lens is a popular tennis tradition but Rublev decided to write, had a major impact on the world, seeing as Ukraine is in the middle of a crisis.

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine and all those suffering as a result of these political conflicts.