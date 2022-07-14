This Dubai Singer’s Latest Hit Is Going Viral On Tik Tok

Looking for the latest Tik Tok trend? We have two words for you- Saif Nabeel.

The Iraqi singer and music composer has just launched his new music video Ahebak Domi, and it’s going CRAZY on TikTok!

The responses are all hearts!

Ahebak Domi has got some crazy reactions- in a good way. It has quickly evolved into a viral trend, with people adding their own quirky twists!

Here is the master mind himself showing you how it’s done.

Watch Ahbek Domi here.

