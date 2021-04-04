Turtle Rescue Missions Of A Dubai Sheikh Show That 'Seaspiracy' Isn't Far From Home

There are two topics in focus here. One is the newly released marine life documentary, ‘Seaspiracy’ and another is Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi’s sea turtle rescue missions in Dubai. Putting these two topics side by side, it’s clear that the highly-overlooked reality conveyed through the documentary isn’t too far from home.

Seaspiracy, a 2021 documentary film about industrial fishing by and starring Ali Tabrizi depicts the cold reality of seafood consumption and its horrific impacts on whales, dolphins, slavery and the environment altogether.

You can adopt an ‘ignorance is bliss’ approach to this hard-hitting film, but the fact remains that at the pace at which we’re going, there will be no marine life left.

No marine life means no human life. Watch the documentary to learn how the ocean produces over half of the world’s oxygen and absorbs 50 times more carbon dioxide than our atmosphere.

Understanding the fact that humanity kills 5 MILLION fish every second really shows the extent of the damage already done. Seaspiracy reveals many horrors of the fishing industry, from whale hunting, bycatch and overfishing to industrial vessels and overconsumption.