Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid’s Daughter Shared A Touching Tribute To Her Father On Twitter

Following the death of Sheikh Hamdan, his daughter Sheikha Hissa shared a touching tribute to her father while sharing family photos on Twitter.

On March 25, a day after the announcement of his passing, she tweeted: “People lost a father. I lost my best friend”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid’s passing was announced on Wednesday by his younger brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.