Dubai’s Crown Prince And HH Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Continued Traditions With Eid Prayers At Zaabeel Grand Mosque

Come rain or shine, one thing’s always for sure: the royal families of the UAE keep up with tradition and do it so gracefully.

This year’s Eid Al Adha was marked, of course, with morning prayers taking place across the UAE and their royal highnesses His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, along with His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, performing their Eid Al-Adha prayers at the Zaabeel Grand Mosque this morning.

Images via @dubaimediaoffice

Their highnesses performed Eid prayers at Zaabeel Grand Mosque this morning

The Crown Prince and their brother were photographed performing their morning prayers, along with dignitaries and officials

Eid Al Adha started on the 9th and will end on the 11th

Eid Mubarak to all!