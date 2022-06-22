The Ruler Of Dubai Dropped Into Salt Bae’s Restaurant In Istanbul

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited Nusr-Et Maçka Palas, the home of Salt Bae’s restaurant in Turkey.

The Insta famous chef, best known for his salt sprinkling memes and feeding celebs an AED1,200 gold flaked Tomahawk, is used to famous faces descending on any one of his international restaurants, but this week he was graced with a visit that brings a whole other level of excitement.

When the ruler of Dubai drops in for dinner!

Salt Bae always shares when influential people stop by and his most recent Father’s Day post was dedicated to Al Pacino

The chef grew his following back in 2017 when his signature salt sprinkle got ‘memified’ and he’s captivated his audience ever since with savage butchery and lavish gold-plated dishes that rack up hefty bills for customers

