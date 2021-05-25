A Stunning Tribute To Sheikh Zayed Appears In Dubai Desert

Talented local photographer @Alphaspotting captured this creative portrait of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE, in the Dubai desert. It’s not the first time the desert has become a canvas for creativity with tributes to love, (the love lakes!) Expo 2020, the Crescent moon and Dubai itself appearing over time (scroll for glorious snaps).

The image has racked up 500 likes since it was shared yesterday. More details on the location of this unique likeness to come, but for now, just relish in its awesomeness…

According to the UAE state-run news agency WAM, it’s been confirmed that Chinese tourists can now avail themselves of both the Sinopharm vaccination doses – free of cost in Dubai.

This applies to Chinese nationals above 16 years of age and those who hold a short-term UAE visa.

Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for further info. The vaccines will be administered by the Dubai Health Authority, (DHA).

This decision was made following a meeting in the UAE in March between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, where it was agreed to set up a regional vaccination centre. This initiative was rolled out by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collab with the Chinese Embassy in UAE.

Thus far only UAE citizens and residents above the age of 12 were eligible for FREE COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai as a part of the national vaccination drive.

