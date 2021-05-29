Community
Simpler Times: Gary Kasparov Playing A Chess Tournament In Dubai In 1986
Nostalgia might hit you hard for this one, at least if you were alive during that time. If not, perhaps your parents will. Footage of one of the world’s greatest chess players, Soviet-born Garry Kasparov at a chess tournament in Dubai has resurfaced and it is giving us all the Queen’s Gambit feels.
Known for becoming the world chess champion in 1985, Kasparov was considered the youngest champ at 22 and the FIRST in the world to be defeated by a supercomputer in a competitive match.
Imagine that!
Gary Kasparov in the final round of the 27th Chess Olympiad that took place in Dubai on December 1, 1986
Ahh, to have seen Dubai and this chess GENIUS during that time.
Kasparov was an undisputed champ from 1985 to 1993!
