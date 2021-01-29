Community
SRK Is Filming An Action Scene On Boulevard Downtown Dubai Right Now
Although the city is no stranger to celebrities visiting or movies being filmed, there’s still something oddly gratifying about opening your balcony door to see a WHOLE movie being filmed.
Such was the case for most residents in Dubai today, after catching glimpses of action-packed scenes of a potential Shahrukh Khan film, being shot at Boulevard Downtown Dubai.
Residents at Downtown were quick to capture their view of the filming
Sights of cars, a film crew and next-level movements were seen from people’s windows, while others caught a glimpse of the happenings on their way to work.
Rumor has it, the person you see in these videos is none other than Bollywood’s Shahrukh Khan himself
Although no verified sources have confirmed the actor being in the city, many have speculated that the filming is being done for Shahrukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathan.
Excitement filled the air for people who witnessed the shooting
SO cool!
