SRK Is Filming An Action Scene On Boulevard Downtown Dubai Right Now

Although the city is no stranger to celebrities visiting or movies being filmed, there’s still something oddly gratifying about opening your balcony door to see a WHOLE movie being filmed.

Such was the case for most residents in Dubai today, after catching glimpses of action-packed scenes of a potential Shahrukh Khan film, being shot at Boulevard Downtown Dubai.

Residents at Downtown were quick to capture their view of the filming

Sights of cars, a film crew and next-level movements were seen from people’s windows, while others caught a glimpse of the happenings on their way to work.