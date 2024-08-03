11 Activities To Look Forward To This Summer 2024!

Are you looking for things to do to beat this scorching heat? We’ve got you covered!

Read on to find out what fun and exciting activities to do this summer while you wait for winter to come!

The summer can be really fun in Dubai…if you know where to look.

11. PRO TIP: Careem is your best companion to explore the city this summer

For a truly tailored experience on your UAE exploration, book Careem’s 5- or 10-hour Personal Captain, eliminating the need to book multiple rides, ensuring a smooth, continuous journey.

With a personal Captain, you can visit multiple destinations hassle-free, and with the flexibility to guide your Captain to the perfect pick-up and drop-off points. Careem offers a multitude of car types to suit every traveler. Comfort, Max, Premier- they’ve got a bunch of option that suit your needs.

To get your summer started with city explorations, open the Careem Everything App, navigate to All Services, and select City-to-City. From there, pick your destination.

Careem makes inter-emirate travel simple and affordable:

Dubai to Sharjah for as little as AED 70,

Ajman from AED 90,

Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah starting at AED 340,

or Fujairah, starting from AED 365

10. Delve into the futuristic AYA Park

This mesmerizing and immersive experience is truly one of a kind. Located in Wafi City Mall, the park is divided into 12 space zones where you can drift, play, and enjoy observing the stars, walking in the blooming gardens, and crossing the infinite bridge over the river.

Navigate through millions of stars, gardens of blooming lights, the river of color that generates storms, and a waterfall that runs upside down. You can also interact, play, and lie back on a vibrating lush hillside. Here, you will receive unusual experiences that would hardly be tried anywhere else.

Where? Wafi City Mall

When? The park is open from 10 AM – 10 PM from Sunday to Thursday, and from 10 AM to 12 AM on Friday and Saturday.

How much? 135 AED through Platinumlist. Children under 12 accompanied by an adult can enjoy a complimentary visit with the Kids Go Free offer by AYA.



Tickets here!

9. Walk through the timeless Arte Museum Dubai

At Arte Museum, the ‘ETERNAL NATURE’ exhibition transcends time and space with diverse media artworks. Featuring generative art technology and timeless nature-themed designs, the exhibit offers a hyper-realistic connection to nature.

Renowned composer Young-gyu Jang’s soundscape enhances the experience with detailed nature sounds and evocative music, especially for the GARDEN exhibit. His work includes scores for “Train to Busan” and “Mask Girl.”

Perfumer Marianne Nawrocki Sabatier from the Grasse Institute of Perfumery developed natural scents tailored to each artwork, harmonizing with the visual and auditory elements to fully engage the senses and deepen the connection with nature.

Where? Dubai Mall – opposite Galeries Lafayette

When? Open from 10 AM to 11 PM from Monday to Thursday and from 10 AM to Midnight on weekends

How much? ranging from 69 AED for children aged 4 – 17 to 129 AED for adults aged 18 years and above

Tickets here!

8. Brain tickling fun await at The Museum of Illusions

Experience captivating and mind-bending illusions that will make you curious and excited at The Museum of Illusions, Dubai. From a unique anti-gravity room to tricky puzzles and optical illusions, this museum tour is enjoyable and educational for both kids and adults.

Experience the Vortex Tunnel, a unique rotating cylinder that makes it seem like the bridge is swaying and shaking. Visit the Anti-Gravity Rooms that allow you to resist gravity, making it appear you’re standing upside down, take part in exciting puzzles, optical illusions, and brain teasers that will leave you entertained and educated at the same time, and enjoy many incredible and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities inside the museum.

When? Open daily from 10 AM to 10 PM

Where? Al Seef, Dubai

How much? 79 AED on Platinumlist

Tickets here!

7. It’s a rollercoaster of fun at IMG Worlds of Adventure

Of course, who could pass up the opportunity to escape from the heat in one of the UAE’s most thrilling indoor theme parks, IMG Worlds of Adventure! This is a widely popular destination for those looking for some thrill, providing a wide range of rides and entertainment options across four distinct themed areas.

Inside IMG World of Adventure, you can enjoy the worlds of Cartoon Network, MARVEL, IMG Boulevard, and the Lost Valley – Dinosaur Adventure zones.

Where? located in City of Arabia, Dubai

When? 12 PM – 10 PM on weekdays and 12 PM – 12 AM on weekends

How much? Starting from 194 AED on Platinumlist

Tickets here!

6. Go diving and snorkeling in Fujairah’s gorgeous reef

If you find yourself in Fujairah, try out their exquisite options for a full day of snorkeling. Even if you are not an experienced diver, professional instructors will guide you through the process at Al Dana Lagoon.

If you want to go a step further, you can get an Open Water Diver certification where you will have the skills and knowledge for the underwater world.

Where? Reef Oasis Drive Club

When? Without Transfers – 08:30 am to 2 pm

Including Transfers – 6 am to 5 pm

How much? Good news! With Platinumlist, you can get 40% on tickets at 349 AED (Promo code: Reefsummer)

Tickets here!

5. Indulge in culinary excellence at the Imaginary Art Show in KRASOTA Restaurant

If you have a bit of money to spare, indulge in an exquisite artful performance with the “Imaginary Art” show – an unparalleled, AI-empowered multisensory dining experience that showcases the masterpieces of eight world-renowned artists from the late 19th and early 20th century.

Specially created by Michelin-starred chef Vladimir Mukhin, the menu includes eight courses, each inspired by a particular masterpiece, ensuring a sensory delight that is unparalleled and unforgettable.

Where? Address Downtown Dubai

When? 19 October – 29 August

How much? Price from 1,500 AED

Tickets here!

4. Spend the evening with Aida Opera by Giuseppe Verdi

If you are a fan of the performing arts and enjoy drama, singing, and costumes, why not treat yourself to one of the greatest operas ever? Back by popular demand, Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Aida returns to Dubai Opera for the opening of the 2024-2025 season this September!

Performed by the Polish National Opera Orchestra, Choir, and Soloists under the baton of conductor Patrick Fournillier and the direction of Roberto Laganà Manoli, this timeless tale of love, sacrifice, and betrayal in ancient Egypt is a must-see for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

Dress up in your finest attire and attend the iconic opera for an unforgettable night.

Where? Dubai Opera

When? 13 September – 15 September

How much? Starting from 380 AED

Tickets here!

3. Watch the glamorous Chicago the Musical

Look out! Chicago is coming to Abu Dhabi for 10 days only. Described as “The most exciting musical of its generation” by The Times, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake, even 27 years after its debut. Now it’s set to bring the glitz, glamour, and All That Jazz to Abu Dhabi from 12th to 22nd September 2024.

In a city where jazz rules the night and fame is the ultimate currency, CHICAGO tells a compelling tale of passion, murder, greed, betrayal, and redemption through the journey of two fiercely competitive women – aspiring jazz performer, Roxie Hart and former vaudeville / double-murderess, Velma Kelly.

Where? Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

When? 12 September – 22 September

How much? Price starts from 185 AED

Tickets here!

2. Smash your frustrations away at the Smash Room

Let’s face it – the extreme heat is making us all feel miserable. In fact, it can substantially influence mood, cognition, and behavior and can lead to mood changes, including anger and outbursts. So, we recommend pouring your pent-up frustrations in Dubai’s only Smash Room. This unique concept allows you to smash, break, and throw around things in their dedicated rooms to allow you to give an outlet to your negative feelings and take them all out.

Where? Umm Suqeim St – 195 4 – Al Quoz – Dubai

When? Open daily from 12:30 PM to 9:30 PM

How much? 99 AED

Tickets here!

1. Gear up for a chilly evening at the Chillout Ice Lounge

Finally, we’ve saved the best for last, because what better way to spend your days out of the blazing UAE sun than relaxing in an ice lounge! Wrap yourself in warm clothes and step into sub-zero temperatures at Dubai’s one-of-a-kind Chillout Ice Lounge.

The lounge has unique ice interiors and sculptures and it is the only experience of its kind in the UAE. You’ll be welcomed with a hot drink of your preference and will be given a thermal jacket as well as two pieces of chicken BBQ skewers, so you can sip and munch away while you observe the fascinating sculptures.

Where? Times Square Center, Dubai

When? 10 AM – 10 PM

How much? Starting price is 48 AED

Tickets here!

