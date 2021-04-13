Latest
AED14 Million Will Be Distributed Across Dubai Taxi Owners As Bonuses
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has made an order to give bonuses to Dubai taxi owners. Speaking of taxis, Dubai is getting driverless robotaxis by 2023!
Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will distribute the 2020 bonuses during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The AED14 million will be distributed as bonuses among 2,833 taxi number plates’ owners in Dubai
The bonuses will be given to those whose taxi number plates are used by Dubai Taxi Corporation and Taxi Franchise Companies
The Dubai taxi drivers will receieve their bonus in addition to their annual dues during the Holy Month of Ramadan.
HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, thanked HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his generosity. The bonus is one of welfares provided to Dubai residents to improve their wellbeing.
This bonus is one of several of His Highness’s gestures during Ramadan to enhance the welfare of citizens. The payments particularly reflect his keenness to support fixed income earners and disadvantaged families. Apart from enhancing their wellbeing and happiness, the initiative also contributes to boosting social solidarity,
Al Tayer, said.