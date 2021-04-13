AED14 Million Will Be Distributed Across Dubai Taxi Owners As Bonuses

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has made an order to give bonuses to Dubai taxi owners. Speaking of taxis, Dubai is getting driverless robotaxis by 2023!

Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) will distribute the 2020 bonuses during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The AED14 million will be distributed as bonuses among 2,833 taxi number plates’ owners in Dubai