The Golden Visa Will Be Granted To UAE Frontline Workers And Their Families

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, has instructed the issue of Golden Visas to frontline workers as well as their families.

Frontline workers who helped in protecting the nation and its people throughout the pandemic.

Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline heroes and distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic

The state news agency Wam reported.

Golden Visas will provide more stabilities to frontline heroes and their families

#محمد_بن_زايد يوجه بمنح الإقامة الذهبية للعاملين في خط الدفاع الأول وأسرهم تقديراً لجهودهم في حماية المجتمع.#وام pic.twitter.com/xAt4l0I5h1 — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) October 31, 2021

The UAE is committed to maintaining a “world-class first line of defence” by granting long-term residency to frontline workers

Medical staff and other essential personnel have received help with schooling costs and free flights to visit their families back home. Over 500 doctors in Abu Dhabi were granted Golden Visas as well!

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Golden Visas can be granted to those supporting the healthcare system in the UAE.

Golden Visas allow residents to stay in the country for up to 10 years as opposed to 2 or 3.

