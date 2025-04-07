The Most Glamorous Fashion Looks At The Dubai World Cup

These are some of the most fashionable looks from the Dubai World Cup 2025

Dubai World Cup isn’t just a spectacle of world-class horse racing, Meydan Racecourse turns into the ultimate runway for high fashion and haute couture. From sky-high fascinators to floor-sweeping gowns and bold, tailored statements, this year’s style game was nothing short of show-stopping.

Here’s a round-up of the most head-turning, glamorous looks that stole the spotlight at the races.

HH Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa

Lojain Omran – TV Presenter

Dima Kandalaft – Actress & Singer

Hiba Haidari – TV Presenter & Journalist

Pierette Yammine – Entrepreneur & Founder of Savior Arabia

Leena Kaziz – I nfluencer

Mayssa Maghrebi – A ctress

Farah & Nadine Abdelaziz – I nfluencers

Rawan Eleyan – Singer & TV Presenter

WATCH: Safeer Mall Rebrands! Dubai’s New Mega Bridge, DXB Staff Helps Nervous Flyer, Police Reward Honesty!

READ NEXT: Dubai Police Confirm No Fatalities In Hot Air Balloon Incident

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!