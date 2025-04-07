The Most Glamorous Fashion Looks At The Dubai World Cup

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai World Cup isn’t just a spectacle of world-class horse racing, Meydan Racecourse turns into the ultimate runway for high fashion and haute couture. From sky-high fascinators to floor-sweeping gowns and bold, tailored statements, this year’s style game was nothing short of show-stopping.
Here’s a round-up of the most head-turning, glamorous looks that stole the spotlight at the races.
Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.
Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!
Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service