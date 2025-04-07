Latest

The Most Glamorous Fashion Looks At The Dubai World Cup

These are some of the most fashionable looks from the Dubai World Cup 2025

Dubai World Cup isn’t just a spectacle of world-class horse racing, Meydan Racecourse turns into the ultimate runway for high fashion and haute couture. From sky-high fascinators to floor-sweeping gowns and bold, tailored statements, this year’s style game was nothing short of show-stopping.

Here’s a round-up of the most head-turning, glamorous looks that stole the spotlight at the races.

HH Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa

Lojain Omran – TV Presenter

Dima Kandalaft – Actress & Singer

Hiba Haidari – TV Presenter & Journalist

Pierette Yammine – Entrepreneur & Founder of Savior Arabia

Leena Kaziz – Influencer

Mayssa Maghrebi – Actress

Farah & Nadine Abdelaziz – Influencers

Rawan Eleyan – Singer & TV Presenter

