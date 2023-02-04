The UAE Celebrated Its 26th National Environment Day On 3 February 2023

According to Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, the special day allows the enhancement of environmental preservation

In her statement, she mentioned that celebrating the 26th National Environment Day aligns with the UAE’s 2023 declaration of the “Year of Sustainability” and the hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December.

Minister Almheiri extended her heartfelt thanks to the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unwavering support to the efforts and also to Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as well as Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates for their interest in the efforts to preserve and develop the environment in the UAE.

As the UAE marks National Environment Day, we remain committed to advancing innovative solutions to benefit current and future generations. This crucial work will continue at COP28, as we invite the world to come together in pursuit of a more sustainable future. #UAEforClimate — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) February 4, 2023

“Towards a Sustainable Future”

This year’s slogan highlights the need to find sustainable and practical solutions to ensure a thriving future for the generations to come. Minister AlMheiri stated that the UAE was the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to ratify the Paris Agreement and commit to reducing carbon emissions.

She highlighted the important role of all segments of society which involve contributing to creating a better future for humanity. Moreover, she focused on the importance of exploring innovative solutions to transform challenges into opportunities, in line with achieving the vision of the “UAE Centennial 2071″.

