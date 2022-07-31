Latest
THE UAE Civil Defence Is Working Towards Returning The Emirates To Normalcy Post Floods
No one expected the summer rainfall would wreak this much havoc in the UAE. 7 expats have died following the recent unprecedented UAE floods. The Ministry of Interior (MOI) reported on Twitter that 7 residents of Asian nationalities lost their lives in the heavy floods that affected Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah.
الدفاع المدني يواصل جهوده لاستئناف عودة الحياة إلى طبيعتها
Civil Defense continues its efforts to resume the return of life to normal#الامارات_أمن_وأمان#uae_safe pic.twitter.com/dRioR2VXCN
— وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) July 31, 2022
The Ministry of Interior announced the reopening of the Fujairah-Qidfa Ring Road on Sunday after it was closed for 2 days due to the floods
Slowly but surely, the UAE is returning to normalcy post floods. Vehicles that were submerged in valleys of water were lifted out and tank vehicles circled affected areas, suctioning out the water.
مستمرون بالجهود نحو استئناف الحياة الطبيعية
We continue our efforts towards resuming a normal life #الإمارات_أمن_وأمان #uae_safe pic.twitter.com/E2qS3QSYWM
— وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) July 30, 2022
