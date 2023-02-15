The UAE President Has Ordered AED183.6 MILLION Additional Aid To Earthquake Victims In Syria

The UAE was among the first countries to send urgent aid to Turkey and Syria when the deadly earthquake rocked the region. The country had set up field hospitals and deployed emergency response teams who have been saving lives in miraculous rescues.

HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE had previously allocated $50 million in aid for Syria and another $50 million for Turkey.

MBZ has now ordered an additional AED183.6 million ($50 million) in aid to be provided to the victims of the earthquake in Syria

This latest AED183.6 million aid package is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to helping those in need!

70 flights have left the UAE with aid for Turkey and Syria

The new AED183.6 million aid package includes AED73 million for the implementation of humanitarian projects, which will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (UN Ocha). This move is part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the people of Syria, in response to the UN’s emergency appeal.

For the 10th consecutive day, the UAE is sending relief supplies, with a total of 70 flights arriving so far in the two countries. 38 flights have so far delivered 1,243 metric tonnes of food and medical aid to Syria, including 2,893 tents, which are enough to shelter around 20,000 people. The country has also deployed 42 rescuers to Syria to help with the relief efforts.

This is a clear demonstration of the country’s unwavering commitment to helping those in need. The UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the Syrian people have been appreciated by the international community, and it is hoped that the aid provided will bring much-needed relief to those affected by the disaster.

