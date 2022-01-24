The UAE Stands In Solidarity With Nigeria And Condemns The Terrorist Attack

The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place recently in Nigeria’s Borno state

The attack resulted in the death of 2 people and 20 children being kidnapped.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made a statement saying:

the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilise security and stability in contravention of all humanitarian values and principles

Local residents and the community leader stated that 13 girls and 7 boys, between the ages of 12 and 15, were kidnapped on Thursday. The attack happened in Piyemi village which is near Chibok town, where 8 years ago the group Boko Haram abducted more than 200 schoolgirls. That attack created an international outcry.

The UAE and its ministry expressed their sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The ministry is praying for the safe return of the kidnapped children.

The UAE is also currently facing terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi

The UAE confirmed that two missiles were launched by the Houthi terrorist group, aimed at the Capital. The UAE armed forces intercepted the ballistic missiles and they were shot down. Thankfully, no casualties were reported.

MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached. pic.twitter.com/laFEq3qqLm — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) January 24, 2022

