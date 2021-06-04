The Winning Footage At The Dhow Race Reminds Many Of This Centuries-Old Tradition

Winning footage of the boat ‘Nirman‘ by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan won the recent Al Gaffal Race and did so in style.

Dubai Sports Council has shared the videos of the winning team, exuding the pride of spectators on how smooth sailing it (sorry, had to!) went. The Al Qaffal Race has been a consistent competition in the UAE, running annually since 1991.

The Al Qaffal Race is a steady reminder of the UAE’s preservation and respect to the older generations heritage

Of course, the use of dhows for practically everything was a standard in the day-to-day life of an Emirati. The Al Qaffal Race best preserves this knowledge among the UAE youth by reminding them about their parents and grandparents’ form of livelihood and transportation in the past.

Image Credits: Instagram @DubaiSportsCouncil