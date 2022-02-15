د . إAEDSRر . س

There's A New Instagram Scam Going Around: "This Took Me 3 Hours To Make"

The SCAMS these days are just ridiculous but they sure are elaborate. Even if you don’t have a massive following on your Instagram, you can still get the same deceiving message that’ll attempt to hack your account. It’s a new scam every day.

It may not be the newest trick on the ‘gram but it sure is gaining popularity.

Did you fall victim to the “it took me 3 hours to make” scam on Instagram?

If someone sends you this Instagram message, don’t click the link – it’s a scam

You might be asking what does this scam entail? It seems harmless enough. A random account sends you a DM claiming they’ve created a virtual gift for you and you can see it by clicking the link. We’ll tell you what happens next. The link will take you to a phishing website that asks for your Instagram/Facebook username and password and it looks exactly like Instagram. If you submit the information, the website will use a bot to log into your account and once that happens, it will DM the same message to everyone on your contacts. That’s why it can appear to be sent by a familiar account. The links also sometimes say “giftsore94.buzz/” and then your username.

If you want to keep your account, don’t click the link. To be on the safe side, change your password and block the sender.

