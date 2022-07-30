There’s Free Parking In Dubai All Day Saturday For Hijri New Year

‘Tis the newssss we’ve all been waiting for!

FREEE PARKING on Saturday, July 30 across most public spaces in Dubai on the occasion of the Hijri New Year holiday.

According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), all paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, will be free to use on Saturday, July 30.

#RTA informs you that all public parking spaces in #Dubai will be free of charge, except for the Multi-Storey building parking during the Hijri holiday on the first of Muharram, Saturday 30 July 2022. pic.twitter.com/mdkIeARSEW — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 29, 2022

And since parking is also free on weekends, you still have no worries on parking payments until Sunday

Saturday, July 30, is official paid holiday for all public and private sector employees in the UAE to mark the occasion.

Roadworks on Emirates Road from the borders of the Emirate of Sharjah till the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road towards the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from tomorrow until 28 August 2022. Please stay cautious and adhere to the directional signs for your safety. #RTA #Dubai — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 29, 2022

If you’re considering driving to other Emirates, keep in mind that roadwork is taking place on Emirates Road

“Roadworks on Emirates Road from the borders of the Emirate of Sharjah till the intersection of Ras Al Khor Road towards the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from tomorrow until 28 August 2022. Please stay cautious and adhere to the directional signs for your safety,” tweeted by RTA.