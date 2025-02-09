These Are 5 Ways Dubai People Dodge Spam Calls

Here are some creative responses to receiving the dreaded “Unknown” call

Almost everyone has fallen victim to marketing calls or scammers trying to get you to send your bank account info because you “won” some kind of “competition”…

A content creator shared some of his favorite methods of dealing with these calls, some of them are your basic routine responses while some are just for those looking for fun & giggles.

5. The polite one

You answer, let them make their pitch and then reply with a simple “I’m not interested” & hangup. In the case of a marketing call this is usually the best way, however in the case of scam calls this might not be as effective as they can sometimes be quite persistent.

4. The scammer special

You pick up, they start talking, you realize its a scam so you immediately hang up mid-sentence. This one isn’t exactly in line with “phone etiquette” but most of the time it’s the only way that works with those that are determined to get access to your private information.

3. The window shopper

You pick up, pretend you’re interested & play along with the act then still hit them with the “I’m not interested”. This one is a bit risky but its for those who want to waste the scammer’s time just like they wasted your’s or the group of friends that have nothing to do & want some funny entertainment.

2. The ring and reject

You see “Unknown Caller”, you check Caller ID or Truecaller, if you see anything remotely suspicious or related to marketing, you DECLINE. This is the most basic one, but also most common, it’s for those who aren’t taking any chances with spam calls & prefer to stay on the safe side (understandable).

1. The ‘pitch to the fridge’

You answer, put your phone on the counter, do literally ANYTHING else & let them market to the wall or the air molecules floating around. This isn’t efficient in any way but it works for the petty peeps.

Sometimes dealing with such issues with a sense of humour is the only way to make it less frustrating of an occurrence. However, it’s important to report to Dubai Police if you spot a new scamming technique in order to warn others & help them avoid falling for it. It is also not advised to press on any unidentified links you receive through messages.

And who knows…maybe one day those real estate companies will finally understand that you’re not in the market for a MANSION!

