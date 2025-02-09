A Passenger’s Lost Luggage Containing AED25,000 Was Found By Dubai Police

Dubai International Airport is known for its world-class efficiency, but this heartwarming incident proves that Dubai Police takes it to another level! Egyptian traveller Munir Said Ibrahim landed in Dubai and had one hour to catch his connecting flight to China. In the rush of airport travel, he picks up what he thinks is his suitcase from the baggage conveyor belt, only to realise later on that he grabbed the wrong one.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Panic sets in when he discovers his actual bag, containing a whopping AED25,710 ($7,000), his personal belongings, and crucial travel documents, is nowhere in sight

Munir rushes to the Dubai Airport Police office in the arrivals hall to help him find his bag. The on-duty officer immediately mobilised a special task force. Reviewing surveillance footage and coordinating with Emirates Airlines, they were able to locate his bag in record time. The investigation led them to an Egyptian female passenger who had unknowingly picked up Munir’s bag, mistaking it for her own due to their similar appearance. She was still at the airport, waiting for her relatives, when the officers approached her, explained the mix-up, and swiftly swapped the bags back.

In just 30 minutes, Munir had his bag, and more importantly, his money and documents—back in hand.

Relieved and incredibly grateful, he made it to his flight to China on time, praising Dubai Police for their quick action.

Both passengers expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the officers’ efforts, proving once again why Dubai is a city of excellence. So next time you’re at Dubai International Airport, rest assured that even in the most unexpected situations, you’re in safe hands!

READ NEXT: Expat Spills The Tea On Life In Dubai And It’s Totally Relatable



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!