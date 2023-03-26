These Youtubers Made ChatGPT Plan A 24 Hour Trip In Dubai

ChatGPT can do many things, but can it plan a whole travel itinerary?!

Oskar and Dan run a YouTube channel where they feature tons of travel content… in this particular video they put the infamous ChatGPT to test on the streets of Dubai

There are some failures, but for the most part…it was a success!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oskar & Dan (@oskaranddan)

ChatGPT suggested a total of 4 destinations for them to check out and only made an error in one spot

While asking the AI, Oskar and Dan also had one specific condition: That they enjoy nature over city sights. And the results were:

Miracle Garden Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary Jumeirah Mosque La Mer

The only error ChatGPT made was not warning them about the timings for Jumeirah Mosque, and that pre-booking was necessary!

Watch the full video below and let us know what you think!

Think you could trust the bot with you plans yet?

If not, keep an eye out for our Weekend Hotlist instead, where we tell you all the cool things happening around the town!

READ NEXT: Weekend Hotlist: 10 Events You Can Head To For A Great Time This March

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.