This Dubai Mansion Has An Underwater Garage With All Your Dream Cars

You can’t deny that Dubai is where you can find all the bougie and expensive items.

And you can add this AED146 million mansion to that list! AED146,923,400 to be exact.

Supercar Blondie recently did a walk-through of the mansion on her YouTube channel and it’s everything you thought it would be… and more. This four-storey house has the most scenic view of the Palm, including the Atlantis Dubai. The house is a dream come true for all you motorheads out there. Why you might ask? Well, because…

It’s got a 14-car underwater garage with Ferraris, a Bugatti, Mercedes, and more!

This mansion has got AED88 million worth of cars in its garage

Or AED88,154,040 to be exact.

The garage has some extravagant cars like the Bugatti SuperSport 300+, Laferrari Aperta, Ferrari F12, Mercedes GT Black Series, Ford GT, and Mclaren Senna.

The underwater garage also has a skylight that looks directly into the living room – yep, you’d definitely always want to take a peek at these beauties every few hours.

This mansion is part of the Billionaire’s Row on Palm Jumeirah! The Billionaire’s Row currently consists of 13 signature villas with beach-front views, lush pools, and many bedrooms. The cost of the villas ranges from AED150 to AED300 MILLION!