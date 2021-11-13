This Emirati Man Cycled Across The 7 Emirates In 11 Hours

The Dubai Fitness Challenge 2021 is happening in full swing and is keeping the city on toes. Residents are going above and beyond with personal challenges and some incredible human stories have surfaced on social media.

A teenager is running 10km a day, a runner is doing 30 half-marathons for a cause and now a 33 year-old who took on his own challenge for Dubai Fitness Challenge. The Irish/Emirati family is on a mission to get fit, healthy and encourages everyone to get active via Insta.

Khalid Al Majar cycled through the seven emirates in just 11 hours and 53 minutes. That’s covering 321km!

What an achievement!

Khalid practiced two months of non-stop cycling to build his stamina

Khalid wanted to do something to challenge himself and to inspire even more people to get fit. Initially, he struggled to compete a 100k ride. However, two months of non-stop cycling which included long rides helped build his stamina.

The last lap of the ride was the hardest!

Besides, he also managed his nutrition and kept himself hydrated to avoid fatigue and cramps. Speaking about the incredible achievement Khalid said “The hardest part of the was the last 40k. Travelling uphill was the most painful experience and I even though I won’t make it to the finish line”.