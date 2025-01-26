This Is How Emiratis Beat the Heat Before AC

These wind towers were how Emiratis stayed cool long before air conditioning

Imagine living in the scorching desert without air conditioning. Sounds wild, right? Well, centuries before modern tech, Emiratis turned to “barjeel” which are traditional wind towers that cooled homes like nature’s own AC.

These ingenious structures, found in places like Dubai’s Heritage Village, were built to catch breezes and funnel them indoors, making rooms up to 10°C cooler. The secret? A vertical wind shaft that pulls in fresh air and pushes out hot air. No electricity needed, just pure, eco-friendly innovation.

They have been around for over 500 years!

Wind towers date back over 500 years (starting in Iran) and became iconic in Dubai during the pearl trade boom in the 1800s. Crafted from coral, palm wood, and other desert-friendly materials, they reflect not just survival smarts but also stunning Arabian architecture.

Today, you can still spot them in historic neighborhoods like Al Fahidi or at modern spots like Madinat Jumeirah, where they blend old-school charm with sustainable living.

When you’re in Dubai, take a stroll through Heritage Village, and let these towers remind you that staying cool in the desert has always been an art.

