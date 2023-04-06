This Vid Of A Cat Jumping On An Imam During Prayer Is Going Viral

Today marks the halfway point of the Holy Month of Ramadan. 15 more days are remaining until Ramadan concludes. During Ramadan, Muslims pray a specific kind of prayer at night, outside of the usual 5, it’s called Tarawih or Taraweeh. It’s lengthy in the number of raqaas and the time it takes to complete.

In Alergia, an Imam was leading the Tarawih prayer when a cat strolled into the mosque. The video of the Imam and the cat went viral overnight for their beautiful interaction

A cat joined Sheikh Walid Mehsas as he led the Tarawih prayers in Algeria

The original source of the video has not yet been identified.

Why did this video win so many hearts? Because it captures the beauty of Islam

Omer Alvie shared the video on LinkedIn and many comments pointed out how Islam encourages the bond with animals, specifically cats like Abu Hurairah and of course Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

What was also admired is that he continued reciting from memory, without getting distracted by the cat. It has been said that the Prophet Muhammed (PHUH) would have his grandchildren play around him while he prayed. He would even carry them.

While maintaining concentration prayer is important, simple distractions like these are not bad. Quite the contrary. And that’s why this video was loved by many.

