د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Those Who Come Into Contact With COVID-19 Positive Cases Must Do A PCR Test On Day 1 & 7

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The UAE announced updated guidelines for close contact positive cases.

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, updated the protocol for contact cases effective March 25.

Those who come in contact with COVID-19 positive cases, must conduct a PCR test on days 1 and 7

Alternatively, those who come in contact with a COVID-19 positive case, they can instead take a PCR test when symptoms appear

Symptoms often appear days after being in contact with someone who tested positive, the regulations allow for people to test on day 1 or wait until symptoms appear. If one tests on the first day, they must test on the 7th. The regulation did not state if they must be in quarantine in the meantime.

Previously the regulation for those who come in close contact cases had to quarantine for 14 days which was reduced to 10. 

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer