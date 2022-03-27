Those Who Come Into Contact With COVID-19 Positive Cases Must Do A PCR Test On Day 1 & 7

The UAE announced updated guidelines for close contact positive cases.

The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, updated the protocol for contact cases effective March 25.

Those who come in contact with COVID-19 positive cases, must conduct a PCR test on days 1 and 7

الطوارئ والأزمات تعلن تحديث بروتوكول المخالطين بالتنسيق مع شركائها الاستراتيجين في القطاع الصحي. نص التحديث على اجراء فحص مخبري “PCR” في اليوم الأول واليوم السابع أو عند ظهور الأعراض للمخالطين، على أن يتم تفعيله بدءاً من اليوم الجمعة الموافق 25/03/2022. pic.twitter.com/grhi2akB1q — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 25, 2022

Alternatively, those who come in contact with a COVID-19 positive case, they can instead take a PCR test when symptoms appear

Symptoms often appear days after being in contact with someone who tested positive, the regulations allow for people to test on day 1 or wait until symptoms appear. If one tests on the first day, they must test on the 7th. The regulation did not state if they must be in quarantine in the meantime.

Previously the regulation for those who come in close contact cases had to quarantine for 14 days which was reduced to 10.