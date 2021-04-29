A Dubai TikToker Is Jailed For Faking A Shooting Scene In A Car Park

A man who created a fake shooting scene in a Dubai car park that went viral on TikTok has been jailed. The video featured a Dubai carp park with the additional sounds of gunshots and screaming. The camera was also shaking, giving a real effect of a shooting scene in Dubai. After the video went viral, police confirmed, the sounds were after effects, added deliberately, a move which violated public order by causing panic, according to local reports. The man has been sentenced to six months in jail and handed an AED5k fine for the disturbing act. He created took the TikTok video to increase views and followers

READ NEXT: Dubai Police Arrested Those Involved In A Brawl That Left 3 Dead Through the hard work and dedication of Dubai Police, a brawl was stopped and offenders were arrested in record time. The offenders were 13 people who were armed with knives and wooden bats.

The violent brawl took place over a AED5000 debt 24 hours after the incident was reported, Dubai Police had the identified and put the suspects behind bars. Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation, stated that the brawl occurred in an are that falls under the Naid Police Station jurisdiction.

With further investigation, we came to the conclusion that 13 people were involved in the violent act, including the six dead and injured. However, seven of them managed to flee the scene before our arrival.