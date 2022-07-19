TikTok: Dubai Is The Most Popular Travel Destination In 2022

TikTok creators tell us where to shop, dine, and travel and they’re always spot on! and TikTok takes notes of what’s being posted and in a recent travel study, they found and listed the top 10 cities that everyone should travel to and Dubai is at the TOP!

The research conducted by Bounce is titled the TikTok Travel Index 2022. So if you want to have a memorable summer, we recommend looking into this list!

Dubai is the most popular travel destination according to TikTok

We agree!

The travel index showed that posts with the #Dubai have had 81.8 billion views

NYC, aka the Big Apple, has had 59.9 billion views while London has 36.8 billion. Dubai has always been at the top because just last year, it was ranked as the second most popular destination, missing the number 1 spot to NYC.

Synonymous with wealth and luxury, Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidaymakers who want to soak up the sun in style,” the study reads. “This ultra-modern city is home to some of the world’s most astounding architecture, such as the tallest building on Earth, the Burj Khalifa.

The study reads.

Along with our top 10, there’s also Istanbul, Paris, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and finally Madrid.